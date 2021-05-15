ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.65 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

