ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Insider Sells $884,730.93 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Wilmot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after buying an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

