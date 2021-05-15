AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AcuityAds in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AT. Eight Capital dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AT opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.72.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.46, for a total transaction of C$408,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,610,626.19. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,052,725.43. Insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 in the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.