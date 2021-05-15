Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $26.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 343,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

