Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ADX opened at $19.06 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg purchased 3,000 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $132,183.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.