adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €301.87 ($355.14).

FRA:ADS opened at €288.55 ($339.47) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €279.69.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

