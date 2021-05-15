Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $486.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.53 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

