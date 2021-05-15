Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.60 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $352.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

