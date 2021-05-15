AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

