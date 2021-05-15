AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

