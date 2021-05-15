AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after purchasing an additional 923,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 443,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Zendesk stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

