AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.