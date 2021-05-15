AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,700 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,540 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

