AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000.

EMQQ stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

