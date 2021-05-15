Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.96

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $4.81. Aegon shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 93,792 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Aegon alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 36.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.