Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 1,818,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

