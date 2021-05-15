Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGGZF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

