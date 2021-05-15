Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Declares $7.09 Dividend

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 7.0881 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agile Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Agile Group Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

