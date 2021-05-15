Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by Cowen from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $301.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $222.52 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 70.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

