Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.03.

ABNB traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,325,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,680. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

