Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $164.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 277,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,539,405 shares.The stock last traded at $140.95 and had previously closed at $135.75.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.