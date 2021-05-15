Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $30.31 on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.