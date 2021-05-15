Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

