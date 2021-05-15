Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives $7.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 3,500,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,093. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $552.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

