Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) Trading Up 10%

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ) was up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

About Alabama Aircraft Industries (OTCMKTS:AAIIQ)

Alabama Aircraft Industries, Inc provides aircraft maintenance and modification services to the United States government, foreign governments, and military customers. Its services include maintenance and modification of military transport, tanker, and petrol aircraft airframes; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, such as complete airframe maintenance and repair, and custom air frame design and modification.

