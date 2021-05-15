Alan G. Quasha Buys 1,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Alan G. Quasha bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $292,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -421.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

