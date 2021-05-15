Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $117.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $163.81 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

