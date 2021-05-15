Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $15.83 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.36 or 0.00578440 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.27 or 0.00205676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00274837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015739 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

