Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1,053.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $50,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $174.15.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

