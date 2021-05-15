Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several research firms have commented on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

