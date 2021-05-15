Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €250.00 ($294.12) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €219.85 ($258.64).

FRA ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €216.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €201.15.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

