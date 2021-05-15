Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $1.96 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $559.14 million and approximately $89.14 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

