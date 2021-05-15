Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,339.00 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

