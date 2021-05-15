Alphacat Reaches 1-Day Volume of $289,049.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $289,049.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $254.78 or 0.00529837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.51 or 0.00229803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005130 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.57 or 0.01161788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01211167 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

