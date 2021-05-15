Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673 over the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,100 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,604 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,842 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,714 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.