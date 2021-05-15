Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $129.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $8,615,627. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

