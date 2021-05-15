Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.47 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

