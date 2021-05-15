AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $10.86. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 357,724 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.