Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.710-4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.21 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

DOX stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

