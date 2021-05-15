American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Robert L. Howe Sells 6,143 Shares

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

