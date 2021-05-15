American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,987. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

