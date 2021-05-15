American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.10. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.