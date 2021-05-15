Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar Sells 1,000 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

