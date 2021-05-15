Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Amphenol stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

