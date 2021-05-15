Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.87.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

