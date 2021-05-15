Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,189.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,738,878. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,845. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -270.06. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

