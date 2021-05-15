Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

