Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

