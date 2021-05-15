Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

