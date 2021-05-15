Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $305.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.10.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,068,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $142.00.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.